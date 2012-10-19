TEXT-S&P takes rating actions in CLO deal North Westerly CLO II

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following a review of North Westerly CLO II, we have raised our ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2, and the class R, U, and X combination notes.

-- We have also lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class C notes, and the class Q and S combination notes.

-- North Westerly CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in September 2004, with a reinvestment period that ended in September 2010.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated classes of notes in North Westerly CLO II B.V.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our ratings on the class A, B-1, and B-2 notes and the class R, U, and X combination notes;

-- Affirmed our ratings on the class C notes, and the class Q and S combination notes; and

-- Lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Sept. 7, 2012.

North Westerly CLO II has been amortizing since the end of its reinvestment period in September 2010. Since we took rating action on the transaction on Aug. 30, 2011, the portfolio has reduced by 31.90% to EUR260.7 million from EUR382.8 million (see “Transaction Update: North Westerly CLO II B.V.”).