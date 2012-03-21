TEXT-Fitch revises outlook on Tube Lines (Finance) to negative

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Tube Lines (Finance) PLC’s GBP77m class B notes due 2031 to Negative from Stable and affirmed the rating at ‘AA+'.

The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Transport of London’s (TfL) ratings to Negative. (see ‘Fitch Revises Outlook on 1 UK Local Government, TfL & 3 Oxford Colleges to Negative’ dated 16 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) and a periodic review of the transaction.

The notes are credit-linked to TfL’s ratings as they benefit from an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from TfL. The issuer is also directly funded by TfL.

Fitch notes that the class B notes are the only bonds outstanding as the class A1 notes and class A-2C notes were redeemed and subsequently cancelled by the issuer between August and October 2011.

The transaction was originally a securitisation of the assets of Tube Lines Limited (TLL), which in December 2002 entered into a 30-year public private partnership contract with London Underground Limited (LUL) to manage, renew and maintain the infrastructure on three London Underground lines (Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly). TfL acquired TLL from Bechtel and Amey (Ferrovial) at end-June 2010 and subsequently simplified the financing structure.