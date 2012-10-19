TEXT-S&P publishes European CLO trading activity report for Q1 2012

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has published its “Trading Activity In Outstanding European CLO Transactions” report for the first quarter of 2012. The report provides a summary of the trading activity in Standard & Poor’s rated European collateralized loan obligation (CLO) portfolios.

We provide first-quarter 2012 information for trades--both purchases and sales--made by the managers of Standard & Poor‘s-rated European CLO portfolios.

The report presently covers 211 outstanding European CLO transactions that we rate (of which 153 were involved in trading activities), managed by 79 asset managers. We collect the information from transaction-level performance data received on each transaction in our databases.

