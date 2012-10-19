FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes European CLO trading activity report for Q1 2012
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes European CLO trading activity report for Q1 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has published its “Trading Activity In Outstanding European CLO Transactions” report for the first quarter of 2012. The report provides a summary of the trading activity in Standard & Poor’s rated European collateralized loan obligation (CLO) portfolios.

We provide first-quarter 2012 information for trades--both purchases and sales--made by the managers of Standard & Poor‘s-rated European CLO portfolios.

The report presently covers 211 outstanding European CLO transactions that we rate (of which 153 were involved in trading activities), managed by 79 asset managers. We collect the information from transaction-level performance data received on each transaction in our databases.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Trading Activity In Outstanding European CLO Transactions: First-Quarter 2012, Oct. 19, 2012

-- S&P Announcement: CDO Evaluator Version 6.0.1 Released, Aug. 7, 2012

-- Credit Rating Model: CDO Evaluator 6.0, March 19, 2012

-- Glossary Of Cash Flow CLO Performance Index Fields, Jan. 30, 2009

-- European CLO Performance Index Report, published monthly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
