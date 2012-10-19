TEXT-S&P assigns rtgs to BBVA RMBS 10 FTA's class A & B nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our ‘A- (sf)’ and ‘BBB- (sf)’ ratings to BBVA RMBS 10’s class A and B notes, respectively.

-- We based our ratings on our analysis of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction.

-- BBVA is the originator and servicer of the securitized loans that back BBVA RMBS 10.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to BBVA RMBS 10 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos’ class A and B mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).

The transaction closed in June 2011, but we were not engaged to rate the notes at that time. Since closing, the class A notes have amortized to EUR1,323.75 million from an initial amount of EUR1,376 million.

We have based today’s rating actions on our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction.

The originator of the loans backing the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA; BBB-/Negative/A-3), one of the largest Spanish primary lenders. In addition to originating the loans, BBVA is the servicer, paying agent, and bank account provider for the transaction. At present, BBVA is also the interest swap counterparty. However, we have not taken the interest swap into account in our analysis because the arranger has advised that it intends to remove the swap from the structure.

The portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured to Spanish residents, with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios higher than 80%. The loans are “flexible” loans because their maturities can be modified, instalments can be deferred, a loan in the pool could have a balloon payment, or they can change from a fixed to a floating rate of interest. We have considered these factors in our analysis.

The main features of the transaction are as follows:

-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal are combined into a single priority of payments. The class B notes benefit from an interest-deferral trigger for, which is a standard feature that we see in securitizations with a combined waterfall. Therefore, if certain performance triggers are breached, senior noteholders can switch interest payments from subordinated notes to the amortization of senior notes. The notes amortize sequentially.

-- At closing, the reserve fund totaled EUR192 million, which represents 12.41% of the outstanding balance of the class A and B notes and it is at its required level under the transaction documents. The reserve fund is only used to pay senior items during the lifetime of the transaction, including interest on the class A and B notes and to redeem the principal on the notes. A subordinated loan fully funded the reserve fund at closing.

-- We have not stressed commingling risk as a loss in this transaction because the transaction documents establish that, if the rankings on the servicer are lowered, certain remedies will be taken in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- All the loans had initial loan-to-value (LTV) ratio above 80%. We took this into account in our credit analysis.

-- For the purpose of our analysis, there is no interest swap in the transaction. We have stressed the basis risk between assets and liabilities in this transaction. We have also made assumptions for margin compression in our cash flow analysis.

-- The rating on BBVA as bank account provider, which our 2012 counterparty criteria classifies as “bank account (limited)” support, constrains our rating on the class A notes at ‘A- (sf)'.

Our analysis indicates that the level of credit enhancement available to the class A and B notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks at the assigned rating levels. We also consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk of the bank account provider to the assigned rating levels, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. We have therefore assigned a ‘A- (sf)’ rating to the class A notes and a ‘BBB- (sf)’ rating to the class B notes, respectively.

RATINGS LIST

BBVA RMBS 10 Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos

EUR1. 6 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Current Amount at

amount closing

(mil. EUR) (mil. EUR)

A A- (sf) 1,323.75 1,376.00

B BBB- (sf) 224.00 224.00