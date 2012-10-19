FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies remain flat
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies remain flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 - U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies remained at 11.6% for the second straight month, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CREL CDO realized losses to-date are approximately 13% of par (based on original fully ramped collateral). The average modeled lifetime expected loss on Fitch’s rated portfolio is 37.7% (based on each CDO’s last review).

In September, asset managers reported approximately $87 million in realized principal losses from the disposal of 20 assets. The average recovery on these assets was 47%. The largest reported loss was $27.9 million on a mezzanine loan backed by an REO Atlanta office property. The total loan balance of the CDO asset was written down to zero after an appraisal reduction was taken on the senior loan. Fitch anticipated the write down and modeled no recovery on the loan at its last review of the related transaction.

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

