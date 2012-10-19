TEXT-Fitch assigns Finansbank forthcoming bond issue expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Finansbank’s forthcoming medium-term issue of senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)'. A full list of Finansbank’s ratings is at the end of this comment.

The expected rating is in line with Finansbank’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is driven by the bank’s intrinsic financial strength, measured by the Viability Rating (VR). Despite on-going problems, Finansbank has not been affected by National Bank of Greece (NBG) or Greek-related contagion. NBG (Long-term IDR ‘CCC’; VR ‘f’) controls 94.8% of Finansbank.

Finansbank’s franchise is well established, particularly within Turkey’s dynamic retail banking sector. Management has demonstrated its ability to respond quickly to business cycle changes, while delivering solid profitability, and financial ratios are sound.

Finansbank is Turkey’s fifth largest private bank with a domestic deposit share of around 4.5%.

Finansbank is rated as follows:

Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs ‘BBB-', with Stable Outlooks

Short-term foreign and local currency IDR ‘F3’

Viability Rating ‘bbb-’

Support Rating ‘3’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB-’

National Long-term Rating ‘AAA(tur)’ with Stable Outlook

Senior unsecured bonds assigned an expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)'