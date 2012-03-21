TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs in Clavis Securities' series 2006-01, 2007-01

SERIES 2006-01

Credit enhancement is increasing only at a marginal rate, as the transaction is paying pro rata and the reserve fund has amortized to its floor.

If 90+ day arrears increase above 17% or the current note balance is less than 10% of the initial note balance, then the transaction will pay sequentially. Current 90+ day arrears only increased by 0.08% over the past 12 months to 12.15% so we do not expect 90+ day arrears to increase above 17% over the next couple of years. The percentage of interest-only loans has increased to 86.96%. Therefore we would expect the pool to amortize at a slow rate, which, together with our expectation of continued low prepayments, in our opinion will result in a slowdown in the deleveraging of the transaction. As a result of this, although the current note balance is 16% of the initial note balance, we do not expect the note balance to reduce below 10% over the next year. Therefore, we do not expect the deal to pay sequentially in the near future and our cash flow analysis takes account of this.

There have been no draws on the liquidity facility over the life of the transaction and it is currently amortizing.

SERIES 2007-01

The reserve fund is fully funded and cannot amortize as cumulative foreclosures are greater than 2.35% (currently 3.43%). There have been no draws on the liquidity facility over the life of the transaction and it is currently amortizing.

Credit enhancement is increasing at a marginal rate, as the transaction is paying pro rata. However, if 90+ day arrears increase above 17%, the deal will pay sequentially, which will increase credit enhancement for the senior notes. Over the past 12 months, 90+ day arrears increased by 1.91%, to 15.67%. Therefore, we have considered the likelihood of the transaction paying sequentially in our cash flow analysis. This, combined with higher arrears, means the impact of our cash flow stresses on the junior notes is more significant in this series than for series 2006-01.

APPLICATION OF OUR UPDATED U.K. RMBS CRITERIA

After applying our updated U.K. RMBS criteria to series 2006-01, our credit analysis results show an increase in the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) for all rating levels (with the exception of ‘AAA’) and an increase in the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for each rating level. For series 2007-01, the results of our credit analysis show a decrease in the WAFF for all rating levels above ‘BB’ and an increase in the WALS for each rating level. The change in the WALS is mainly due to the application of our market value decline assumptions. The combined result is an increase in the required credit coverage for each rating level for both series.

Under our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, we model varying recession timings, with the furthest recession timing starting at the end of the third year. Our scenario with the recession starting in month 37 is the most stressful scenario in our analysis, as the liquidity facility amortizes to its floor before defaults are applied. This means that there is insufficient liquidity in the transaction for all classes of notes (with the exception of the class A3a and A3b notes) to maintain their current ratings, according to our cash flow analysis. The results from this scenario are the main factor in our rating decision.

The application of our updated U.K. RMBS criteria has therefore led us to lower and remove from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the series 2006-01 class M1a, M1b, M2a, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes, and series 2007-01 class AZa, M1a, M1b, M2a, M2b, B1a, B1b, and B2a notes.

The class A3a and A3b notes in both series pass our cash flow scenarios at a higher rating level after the application of our updated U.K. RMBS criteria. However, we do not consider the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) documentation and liquidity facility documentation to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010). Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, the highest potential rating on the notes is the long-term issuer credit rating on the GIC and liquidity facility provider, Danske Bank A/S (A/Negative/A-1). We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A3a and A3b notes.

In addition to our standard cash flow runs, we also consider credit stability in our analysis, to determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010).

For these transactions, we adjusted the WAFF assumptions by projecting the arrears level for two scenarios based on the transaction’s historical performance. Our results from this analysis show that the maximum projected deterioration--under moderate stress conditions that we associate with each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years--comply with our credit stability.

Clavis Securities’ series 2006-01 and series 2007-01 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co. LLC.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Clavis Securities PLC

EUR333.25 Million And GBP371.35 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2006-01

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A3a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

A3b A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

M1a BBB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M1b BBB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M2a BB (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

B1a B+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B1b B+ (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B2a B- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Clavis Securities PLC

EUR314.6 Million And GBP338.9 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-01

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A3a A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

A3b A (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

AZa BBB+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M1a BBB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M1b BBB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M2a BB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M2b BB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

B1a B (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

B1b B (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg

B2a B- (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg