TEXT-S&P summary: China Lumena New Materials Corp.

Lumena’s revenue concentration is high, in our view. Specialty thenardite and PPS compounds contributed nearly 25% and 40%, respectively, of revenues in the first half 2011. The company also has high exposure to the counterparty credit risks of its distributors. In the first half of 2011, the top five PPS distributors accounted for nearly 80% of Lumena’s revenue from the segment (or 43% of total revenue).

The acquisition of Sino Polymer New Materials Co. in January 2011 expanded Lumena’s product mix to PPS. Nevertheless, the acquisition has so far provided limited synergies, in our opinion. Sales of thenardite (as raw material) to Sino Polymer in the first half of 2011 accounted for less than 2.5% of Lumena’s revenues from the thenardite business.

The absence of Lumena’s majority owner Mr. Suo Lang Duo Ji on the company’s board is a risk, in our view. We note that Mr. Suo Lang could use his ownership in Lumena to fund his other business interests. Should this occur, the company could face liquidity pressure given a change-of-control clause for its outstanding bonds and bank loans.

We believe Lumena’s aggressive expansion plans could weaken its business risk profile. The plans have execution risks and depend on the prospects of increasing PPS demand or improving market share to meet the additional supply. The company’s expansion of PPS resin capacity to 55,000 tons from 30,000 tons, and of its PPS fiber capacity to 20,000 tons from 5,000 tons is on track and is likely to be completed by 2012. Lumena plans to expand its PPS resin capacity to 80,000 tons by 2014.

Lumena’s financial risk profile is “aggressive,” as defined in our criteria. Nevertheless, it is better than that of similarly rated peers. The company’s EBITDA interest coverage was 7.4x for the first half of 2011, meeting our expectation for the full year. However, the company’s expansion and acquisition strategy will require external sources of capital. We see this as a challenge given Lumena’s limited funding channels.

Liquidity

We believe Lumena has “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define the term. Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Lumena’s liquidity sources, including cash and equivalents, will exceed liquidity uses by 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.

-- Net sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 15%-20%.

The company’s liquidity sources include cash on hand of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 3.19 billion as of June 30, 2011. This includes US$120 million proceeds from convertible bonds issued to China Investment Corp. and CITIC Capital China Assess Fund Ltd. Sources also include our expectation of about RMB2.7 billion in funds from operations in 2012.

We project Lumena’s uses of liquidity in 2012 at about RMB4 billion. They include capital expenditure, debt repayment, dividend payment, and projected working capital requirements.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Lumena’s liquidity position will remain adequate in the next 12-18 months. It also reflects our view that the company’s interest coverage ratios will still support the rating. Our view is based on Lumena’s still-good EBITDA generation, even if operating margins continue to weaken, as we expect they will.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Lumena’s expansion plans lead to a less-than-adequate liquidity and higher-than-expected execution risk; or (2) the company’s major shareholder undertakes any transaction to extract value from it. The rating upside potential in the next 12 month is limited.

We may consider raising the rating if: (1) Lumena completes the new PPS capacity expansion on time and within budget; (2) the market demand for the company’s niche products remains strong; (3) Lumena can materially diversify its revenue and reduce its counterparty credit risk exposure; and (4) it maintains EBITDA interest coverage of more than 5.0x.

