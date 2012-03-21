TEXT-Fitch migrates Pragati Glass to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd’s (PGPL) ‘Fitch D(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PGPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated PGPL’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR79.9m long-term loans migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR125m cash credit facility migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR14m non-fund based limits migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'