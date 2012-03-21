TEXT-Fitch migrates PG Glass to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based PG Glass Pvt Ltd’s (PGGL) ‘Fitch D(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. Fitch has also migrated PGGL’s INR200m long-term loans to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PGGPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.