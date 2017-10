TEXT-S&P drops rtgs in CMBS deal Immeo Residential Finance No.2

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- S&P’s CreditWatch Placements On 122 European CMBS Tranches At Jan. 31, 2012, Jan. 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- New Issue: Immeo Residential Finance No.2 Ltd., July 30, 2007

Class Ratings

To From

Immeo Residential Finance No.2 Ltd.

GBP550 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Withdrawn

A NR AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

B NR A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

C NR A- (sf)

D NR BB+ (sf)

NR--Not rated.