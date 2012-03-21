TEXT-S&P summary: BG Energy Holdings Ltd.

March 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BG Energy Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 21-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

11-Jun-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on BG Energy Holdings Ltd. (BG) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong business profile and modest financial risk profile.

In our opinion, BG’s business profile benefits from large, growing, and highly profitable exploration and production (E&P) operations and the integration provided by sizable and profitable liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and shipping activities. Our view of the group’s financial profile reflects our anticipation of continued strong operating cash flow generation, together with continued moderate leverage and contained dividend policies. We note, however, persistent negative free cash flow due to substantial and increasing levels of investment, mostly in Brazil, the U.K., and Australian coal seam LNG. As a consequence, we are monitoring closely the group’s anticipated medium-term free cash flow profile and the timeliness of management’s actions to balance investment with divestment.