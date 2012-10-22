FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:Consolidation, Governance could raise EMEA corps ratings
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:Consolidation, Governance could raise EMEA corps ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emerging-market companies are more likely candidates for upgrades than their peers in developed markets. Many of their ratings are held down by corporate governance or country caps, so there is the potential for an upgrade if these factors change. Companies in Kazakhstan particularly stand to benefit - the sovereign is on Positive Outlook and the country has many sovereign-linked corporates. In general, however, direct links weaken as sovereigns push further up into investment grade.

The full report can be read using the Related Research hyperlink or on www.fitchratings.com. The report gives a breakdown by sector of the potential triggers for emerging-market and developed-market companies. ThyssenKrupp, Fiat, Volkswagen, Siemens, Philips, GEA, ABB, Ericsson, Gazprom , KazMunaiGaz, Rushydro, and Inter Rao are among companies examined in the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.