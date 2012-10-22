TEXT-Fitch:Consolidation, Governance could raise EMEA corps ratings

Emerging-market companies are more likely candidates for upgrades than their peers in developed markets. Many of their ratings are held down by corporate governance or country caps, so there is the potential for an upgrade if these factors change. Companies in Kazakhstan particularly stand to benefit - the sovereign is on Positive Outlook and the country has many sovereign-linked corporates. In general, however, direct links weaken as sovereigns push further up into investment grade.

The full report can be read using the Related Research hyperlink or on www.fitchratings.com. The report gives a breakdown by sector of the potential triggers for emerging-market and developed-market companies. ThyssenKrupp, Fiat, Volkswagen, Siemens, Philips, GEA, ABB, Ericsson, Gazprom , KazMunaiGaz, Rushydro, and Inter Rao are among companies examined in the report.