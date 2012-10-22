TEXT-S&P summary: Japan

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Japan (Unsolicited Ratings) ------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 471088

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

22-Apr-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our sovereign issuer credit ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) reflect the country’s ample net external asset position, relatively strong financial system, and diversified economy. In addition, the yen is a key international reserve currency.