TEXT-Fitch:Structured finance losses to be lowest on EMEA and APAC deals

Oct 22 - With losses on global structured finance bonds largely clustered in US transactions, losses will be vastly lower on deals issued in the regions of EMEA and APAC, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

‘Losses on European deals will likely be low because of the strong performance of consumer assets such as mortgages, credit cards and auto loans,’ said Kevin Duignan, Head of Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch. ‘Transaction structures have and will remain resilient to the prolonged economic weakness even in the more vulnerable peripheral markets.’

The low losses that Fitch is projecting on EMEA transactions reflect the strong performance of RMBS transactions, which account for two-thirds of the EMEA balance. Fitch projects only 25 basis points (bps) of losses in this sector. The strongest performance is recorded on the main UK and Dutch prime sub-sectors (no losses expected). In the smaller consumer ABS sector, losses are even lower at 11 bps. The main loss drivers are CMBS transactions (which account for 33% of EMEA losses) and structured finance CDOs (29%).

Fitch assigned ratings to US$ 9.5 trillion of global structured finance bonds between 2000 and 2011. Of that balance, 1.5% has been written off to date. Fitch expects additional losses of 3.3%, bringing total losses to 4.9%. US transactions contribute 93% of all global structured finance losses. Fitch expects 7.8% of the balance issued in the US between 2000 and 2011 to be written off. Meanwhile, Fitch expects losses of only 77 bps for deals originated in EMEA. Loss expectations for APAC transactions also remain low at 0.9%.

‘Global Structured Finance Losses - 2000-2011 Issuance, is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

