TEXT-S&P ratings - Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp.
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. ---------- 21-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency A-/Stable/-- State/Province: Connecticut

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Mar-2012 A-/-- --/--

03-Mar-2009 A/-- --/--

26-Feb-2009 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 21-Mar-2012

