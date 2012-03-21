TEXT-Fitch:No impact on Stora Enso's ratings from new investment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings says Stora Enso’s ratings are unaffected by its announced EUR1.6bn investment.

Stora has announced a new investment in China to build an integrated mill for the production of paperboard for packaging. The plant will have an initial production capacity of 450,000 tonnes of paperboard (to be doubled at a later stage) and 900,000 tonnes of virgin-fibre pulp. The plant will be integrated with 120,000 hectares of plantations and will be fully self-sufficient for wood supply. The plant will be managed by a joint-venture between Stora (85% stake) and the local state-owned company Gangxi Forestry Group (15%). The total investment amounts to EUR1.6bn to be financed by equity (40%) and new debt (60%) raised by the joint venture. The new plant should start producing in Q414. The investment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Fitch notes that the investment is coherent with Stora’s strategy aimed at diversifying its business from printing paper. The agency believes that the new plant will improve the business profile of Stora, by increasing its exposure to the growing Chinese market and to the packaging segment, whose long-term prospects are more favourable than the printing papers.

Fitch notes that the investment is relevant in absolute terms and will increase Stora’s capex by EUR400m in 2012. However, the agency believes that Stora has the financial flexibility to sustain the investment without jeopardising its ratings. Fitch expects Stora’s credit metrics to be under pressure in 2012, as a combination of high investments and weakening operating results. However, Fitch expects Stora’s FFO adjusted net leverage to remain below 4.0x, a level in line with the current ‘BB’ IDR.

Fitch believes that European pulp and paper companies, such as Stora and UPM Kymmene (‘BB’/Stable), will continue to face difficulties in the printing paper segment, due to the secular decline in demand. Companies are reacting to this decline in different ways, either by trying to diversify their business and increase their presence in more attractive segments and markets in the case of Stora or by increasing efficiency and scale by acquiring competitors in the case of UPM. However, both the strategies imply a significant need for investment, either for new capex, acquisitions or restructuring costs. Thus, the agency believes that the companies’ credit metrics are likely to remain under pressure in the coming years, making positive rating actions are unlikely.