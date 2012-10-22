FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - POSCO
October 22, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - POSCO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- POSCO -------------------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Blast furnaces

and steel mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 693483

Mult. CUSIP6: 730450

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

31-Oct-2011 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

¥50 bil 2.05% Samurai bnds ser 9 due 06/28/2013 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

US$300 mil 5.875% bnds due 08/10/2016 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

US$700 mil 8.75% bnds due 03/26/2014 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

US$700 mil 4.25% bnds due 10/28/2020 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

US$700 mil 5.25% nts due 04/14/2021 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

¥30 bil 1.67% samurai bnds ser 10 due

10/20/2014 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012

¥11.4 bil 2.03% samurai bnds ser 11 due

10/20/2016 BBB+ 22-Oct-2012 (Bangalore Ratings Team, Hotline: +91 80 4135 5898 swati.ray@thomsonreuters.com,Group id:BangaloreRatings@thomsonreuters.com,Reuters Messaging: swati.ray.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

