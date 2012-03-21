TEXT-S&P summary: Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Iconix’s operating performance has been positive over the past year, with good sales growth and increased adjusted EBITDA. Increased direct-to-retail sales and incremental revenue from its acquisitions helped boost revenue, while good top-line growth and lower expenses helped lift adjusted EBITDA.

Our assumptions for Iconix over the next year include:

-- Low-single-digit organic sales growth. We expect sales growth to moderate as the benefit from incremental revenue from the company’s recent acquisitions will decline as the year progresses.

-- We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain in the low-60% area.

-- We expect the company to further reduce debt levels when it repays the outstanding balance on its existing $288 million convertible notes in June 2012. Under these base case assumptions, we believe leverage could decrease to about 2x if the company uses a majority of cash on hand and some revolver drawing to pay down the outstanding convertible notes balance in June.

-- However, we believe the company will continue to be highly acquisitive and that its adjusted leverage could remain near 2.5x after its convertible notes pay down in June. We believe this would still allow for potential debt-financed acquisitions in the $150 million area.

We believe Iconix continues to have an aggressive growth strategy, as demonstrated by the 26 brands acquired since 2004. The company continues to expand its international presence through a joint venture in Europe formed in December 2009, in addition to its 2008 joint ventures in China and Latin America. Its most recent acquisitions include increasing its total ownership stakes in Ed Hardy and Zoo York to 85% and 100%, respectively, for $55 million (plus $7 million earn-out) and $18 million, respectively. We expect Iconix to continue making acquisitions and enter into partnerships to diversify its brand portfolio and build scale to support its licensing business.

Overall, the vast majority of the portfolio continues to enjoy strong brand recognition. Iconix’s portfolio includes certain brands that required revitalization, and the company has enlarged these brands, including Bongo, London Fog, and Rampage. The portfolio has several already-popular brands, such as Mossimo, Candie‘s, and Mudd, some of which were successfully rejuvenated recently. The company’s royalty-based business model is predicated on providing brand management and trend direction for the licensees, which generate a predictable stream of royalty income. This model generates very significant margins as the licensee is responsible for design, manufacturing, logistics, and working-capital management. However, there remains licensing contract renewal risk, as most of the licensing contracts are between three and five years and contain an option to renew upon expiration.

Liquidity

We believe current liquidity is “adequate” (as defined in our liquidity criteria), with the sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next year. In November, the company entered into a $150 million revolving credit facility due November 2013. At Dec. 31, 2011, there was nothing outstanding on the revolver and the company had about $168 million in cash, of which the majority is earmarked for the company’s upcoming convertible notes maturity in June 2012. We expect the company to generate about $150 million in free cash flow in 2012 to fund its minimal working capital and capital expenditure needs.

Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.

-- There are maximum total leverage and minimum EBITDA covenants on the revolving credit facility, which the company was in compliance with in the recent December quarter. We expect the company will remain in compliance with its covenants over the next year.

-- The company appears to have good relationships with its banks, based on its track record.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the senior subordinated debt is ‘BB-’ (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on Iconix) and the recovery rating is ‘2’, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Iconix published Sept. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our positive outlook reflects our expectation that good operating performance continues and leverage further decreases after the company repays its convertible notes in June 2012. We could upgrade the company if we believe Iconix could sustain leverage at 2.5x over the next year. We estimate this could occur if debt decreases by about 5% to $620 million (assuming EBITDA does not materially change). However, if the company cannot generate the expected levels of royalty income, resulting in its financial condition deteriorating, or if the company makes a large debt-financed acquisition such that leverage remains in the high 2x area, we could consider a stable outlook.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Standard & Poor’s Encyclopedia Of Analytical Adjustments For Corporate Entities, July 9, 2007