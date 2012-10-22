FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Taichung Commercial Bank's subordinated unsecured bonds 'BBB+(twn)'
October 22, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Taichung Commercial Bank's subordinated unsecured bonds 'BBB+(twn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taichung Commercial Bank’s (TCB) upcoming TWD3bn subordinated unsecured bonds a National Long-Term rating of ‘BBB+(twn). The bonds carry a fixed-coupon rate of 2.1% and will mature on 13 November 2019. The proceeds will be used to increase the bank’s capitalisation.

The bonds are rated one notch below the bank’s National Long-Term rating of ‘A-(twn)’ to reflect their subordination status, in compliance with Fitch’s rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. Any rating action on TCB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings.

TCB is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit market share of 1.3% at end-H112. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its largest shareholder and its subsidiaries have nine out of 15 seats on the Board of Directors.

