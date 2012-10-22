TEXT-S&P ratings - City of Bandung

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- City of Bandung ---------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Indonesia

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--

12-Dec-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================