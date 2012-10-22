TEXT-S&P ratings - City of Bandung

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- City of Bandung ---------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Indonesia
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--
12-Dec-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================