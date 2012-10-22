TEXT-S&P ratings - City of Surabaya

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 22 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- City of Surabaya --------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Indonesia
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--
27-Oct-2011 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================