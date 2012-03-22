TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Nippon Steel affirmed; off watch; outlook neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The financial risk profile of the entity resulting from the October 2012 merger between Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries will likely be weaker than that of Nippon Steel.

-- While the merger will be positive for Nippon Steel’s business risk profile, we believe it will take time for the merged entity to improve its financial risk profile to levels commensurate with the current ratings on Nippon Steel.

-- Nippon Steel’s earnings have fallen since the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, resulting in a weaker financial risk profile than we had anticipated.

-- We affirmed our ‘BBB+’ long-term ratings on Nippon Steel Corp., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The outlook is negative. We will consider downgrading Nippon Steel if its earnings materially weaken further before the merger or if the benefits of the merger are delayed or do not materialize as we expect.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Nippon Steel Corp., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative. We incorporated Nippon Steel’s planned merger with Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd. (Sumitomo Metals; not rated) into the ratings after the Japan Fair Trade Commission granted its conditional approval of the merger in December 2011. We had placed the ratings on Nippon Steel on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 16, 2011, based on our expectation that the merger would result in an entity with a weaker financial risk profile, and that Nippon Steel’s earnings and financial risk profile would recover slower than we had anticipated.