TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in SIV Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC

Oct 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- Portigon has transferred its financial obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings in Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC to levels that are in line with our ratings on Erste Abwicklungsanstalt.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings in Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC, a structured investment vehicle (SIV) (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow the recent transfer of Portigon AG’s financial obligations to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA; AA-/Stable/A-1+). More specifically, the liquidity line for Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC was assigned to EAA.

Portigon has been the provider of 100% liquidity support to Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC’s senior notes. Therefore, the ratings on the notes have not been higher than the rating level on Portigon. Following the irrevocable transfer of this obligation to EAA, we have raised our ratings to levels that are in line with our ratings on EAA as the liquidity support provider.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised

Harrier Finance Funding (U.S.) LLC

CP A-1+ A-2

MTN AA- BBB+