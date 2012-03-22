OFFICIAL-TEXT-Fitch affirms seven Belarusian banks; outlook negative

(Agency corrects the version published earlier today. It removes the Outlook reference for CJSC BTA Bank.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Belarusian banks. Belarusbank (BBK), Belinvestbank (BIB), BPS-Sberbank (BPS), Belgazprombank (BGPB), Belvnesheconombank (BVEB) and VTB Bank (Belarus) CJSC (VTBB) have been affirmed at ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, and CJSC BTA Bank (Belarus) at ‘CCC’. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The ratings and Outlooks reflect the weaknesses in the banks’ stand-alone profiles, the Belarusian operating environment and the credit profile of the Belarus sovereign. The latter limits the extent to which Fitch incorporates potential sovereign support into the ratings of state-owned BBK and BIB. It also raises the risk of transfer and convertibility restrictions which could constrain the ability of all banks, including those with relatively strong foreign (Russian) shareholders, to service their obligations.

In Fitch’s view, asset quality in the Belarusian banking system is likely to continue to deteriorate in the near to medium term as a result of the severe economic and currency crisis of 2011, portfolio seasoning and currently high interest rates. Furthermore, capitalisation of many banks is now tight as a result of inflation of risk-weighted assets and delays with equity injections, limiting their ability to absorb losses.

At the same time, Fitch expects the increase in reported loan impairment ratios to be gradual due to the large proportion of long-term loans, government subsidies on interest payments for many borrowers, and banks’ readiness in many cases to restructure loans to troubled debtors. High inflation is also reducing the real value of corporate and household local currency debt, which should support loan servicing as interest rates moderate. System liquidity also remains comfortable as deposit runs have largely been avoided, government funding remains available and third party foreign debt is limited.

The Belarusian economy has demonstrated some signs of stabilisation in early 2012. The currency market has stabilised since the October 2011 devaluation, and the gross foreign currency reserves of the National Bank (NBRB) increased to USD8.0bn at end-11 from USD3.6bn at end-June 2011 as a result of privatization receipts and external borrowing, mainly from Russia. The current account deficit has reduced to 10.6% of GDP in 2011 (from 15% in 2010) following devaluation.

However, GDP growth slowed to 5% in 2011 and Fitch expects low positive growth in 2012. Inflation has risen to 110% YoY as at end-January 2012 (1.9% MoM), and the NBRB’s refinancing rate increased to 45% from 10.5% during 2011, albeit having since been reduced to 38% in February 2012 reflecting some success in curbing inflation.

Following a substantial BYR13trn recapitalisation in Decmber 2011, BBK reports much higher capital ratios than other Belarusian banks, with a regulatory total capital ratio of 35% at end-11. The bank’s Basel ratios based on IFRS accounts may be somewhat lower depending on the fair value of currency swaps entered into with the NBRB, but Fitch still believes the bank’s loss absorption capacity to be significantly higher than at other banks. The Long-term IDRs of BBK and BIB incorporate Fitch’s view of a high propensity of the Belarusian authorities to support the banks. However, the ability of the sovereign to provide support is limited, in the agency’s view, and the agency notes that BIB has yet to benefit from a significant capital injection since the onset of the crisis, meaning that its loss absorption capacity is moderate.

The credit profiles of BPS (owned by Sberbank of Russia ; ‘BBB’), BGPB (OAO Gazprom ; ‘BBB’), BVEB (Vnesheconombank ; ‘BBB’) and VTBB (Bank VTB ‘BBB’) benefit from what Fitch views as a high propensity of their Russian owners to provide support if needed. However, the ratings of the banks are constrained by heightened Belarusian transfer and convertibility risks. BVEB and BGPB have already received parental support in the form of capital injections in 2011 and additional injections are expected or received in 2012. This provides BVEB and BGPB with somewhat greater cushion to absorb losses, while equity contributions to BPS and VTBB are currently pending.

BTAB’s ‘CCC’ Long-term IDR is driven by its weak stand alone profile. BTAB is currently not compliant with minimum regulatory capital requirements (EUR11m against EUR25m required), but like other non-compliant Belarusian banks, benefits from a waiver from NBRB until end-2012. The bank’s franchise is narrow and asset quality potentially vulnerable, however capital ratios are currently relatively high.

Belarusian banks’ ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign’s credit profile deteriorates further, reducing its ability to support BBK and BIB, and increasing further the risk of restrictions which would impede the ability of all banks to service their obligations. However, the Outlooks could be revised to Stable if the sovereign credit profile improves and the economy continues to stabilise.

The rating actions are as follows:

BBK

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘B-’

BIB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘B-’

BPS-Sberbank

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

BGPB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

BVEB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

VTBB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘b-’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’

CJSC BTA Bank (Belarus)

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘CCC’

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘C’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘ccc’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘5’