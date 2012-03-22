FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch migrates Wanbury to non-monitored category
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Wanbury to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Wanbury Ltd’s ‘Fitch D(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Wanbury. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also classified Wanbury’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR2,852m long-term bank loans: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR410m fund-based cash credit limits: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR140m fund-based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR302m non-fund based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.