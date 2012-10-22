FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Ypso Holding Sarl
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Ypso Holding Sarl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ypso Holding Sarl -------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

22-Jul-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
