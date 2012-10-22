TEXT-S&P drops PIMCO euro liquidity fund 'AAAm' rating

Oct 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it withdrew its ‘AAAm’ principal stability fund rating on Ireland-based PIMCO Funds: Global Investors Series PLC - Euro Liquidity Fund, at the request of PIMCO Europe Ltd., the fund’s investment advisor.

At the time of the withdrawal, the funds’ risk profile was consistent with the requirements set out under our ‘AAAm’ principal stability fund rating criteria. PIMCO Europe Ltd. requested the rating withdrawal since the fund will be liquidated and closed on Oct. 23, 2012.

On Oct. 16, 2012, the assets of the Euro Liquidity Fund stood at EUR43.3 million. As of today, Standard & Poor’s will no longer undertake weekly surveillance for this money market fund.

Standard & Poor’s principal stability fund ratings, identifiable by the ‘m’ suffix, are assigned to funds or pools that exhibit stable net asset values. Those funds rated ‘AAAm’ exhibit a superior ability to limit exposure to loss, and maintain a constant or rising net asset value per share at all times.

RATING LIST

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

PIMCO Funds : Global Investors Series PLC -

Euro Liquidity Fund NR AAAm

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012