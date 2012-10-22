FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P drops PIMCO euro liquidity fund 'AAAm' rating
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P drops PIMCO euro liquidity fund 'AAAm' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said it withdrew its ‘AAAm’ principal stability fund rating on Ireland-based PIMCO Funds: Global Investors Series PLC - Euro Liquidity Fund, at the request of PIMCO Europe Ltd., the fund’s investment advisor.

At the time of the withdrawal, the funds’ risk profile was consistent with the requirements set out under our ‘AAAm’ principal stability fund rating criteria. PIMCO Europe Ltd. requested the rating withdrawal since the fund will be liquidated and closed on Oct. 23, 2012.

On Oct. 16, 2012, the assets of the Euro Liquidity Fund stood at EUR43.3 million. As of today, Standard & Poor’s will no longer undertake weekly surveillance for this money market fund.

Standard & Poor’s principal stability fund ratings, identifiable by the ‘m’ suffix, are assigned to funds or pools that exhibit stable net asset values. Those funds rated ‘AAAm’ exhibit a superior ability to limit exposure to loss, and maintain a constant or rising net asset value per share at all times.

RATING LIST

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

PIMCO Funds : Global Investors Series PLC -

Euro Liquidity Fund NR AAAm

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Definitions, June 22, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.