TEXT-S&P: Hitachi Capital's renminbi straight bonds rated 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ debt rating to the Chinese renminbi-denominated unsecured straight bonds issued by Hitachi Capital Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2). The RMB500 million bonds, due on March 22, 2015, carry a coupon rate of 3.75%.

Hitachi Capital is one of Japan’s major leasing companies and a member of the Hitachi group led by Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi; BBB+/Positive/A-2). About 20% of Hitachi Capital’s total receivables are related to business transactions with group companies and employees. The company’s core business is financing, such as leasing to Japanese corporations and auto loans. The company has also been growing its overseas businesses in recent years. Hitachi Capital’s business structure is relatively diversified for a Japanese leasing company.

Standard & Poor’s regards Hitachi Capital as a strategically important subsidiary within the Hitachi group, given its strong connection to the group in terms of business, finance, and capital. As such, Hitachi Capital’s credit quality will be affected by changes in Hitachi’s creditworthiness. However, Standard & Poor’s does not regard the credit quality of the two companies to be unified because Hitachi Capital’s business portfolio is somewhat independent of the Hitachi group. Therefore, the current ratings on Hitachi Capital exceed that on Hitachi by one notch.

Revenues have been squeezed as leasing demand remains stagnant. However, Standard & Poor’s expects Hitachi Capital to maintain its stable financial position, supported by its solid customer base and relatively sound asset quality. We also expect the company to maintain its strong relationships with its parent company and group companies in terms of business, finance, and capital.

Hitachi Capital’s capitalization is at an adequate level relative to its financial risk. We intend to continue to monitor the increase in its asset risk, which is caused by its investments, as well as the overhaul of its risk management system, since the company plans to make strategic investments targeting a stronger business profile and sustainable growth.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004