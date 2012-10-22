TEXT-Fitch:Losses to be minimal for post-crisis structured finance deals

Oct 22 - With losses on global structured finance bonds largely clustered in 2005 to 2007 vintages, losses will be vastly lower on deals issued after this period, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

‘Losses on post-crisis deals will likely be minimal because of the higher credit quality of collateral portfolios and increased credit protection provided by transaction structures,’ said Kevin Duignan, Head of Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch. ‘Issuance has been focused on the most creditworthy product types, such as the consumer asset classes of credit cards and auto loans, which will continue to be resilient to external shocks and the prolonged economic weakness.’

The peak market vintages of 2005 to 2007 contribute 87% of all global structured finance losses. Fitch expects 9.8% of the balance issued in these years to be written off. Meanwhile, Fitch expects losses of only 14 basis points (0.14%) for deals originated between 2008 and 2011. Loss expectations for pre-peak vintages, those originated between 2000 and 2004, also remain relatively low at 1.7%.

Fitch assigned ratings to US$ 9.5 trillion of global structured finance bonds between 2000 and 2011. Of that balance, 1.5% has been written off to date. Fitch expects additional losses of 3.3%, bringing total losses to 4.9%. Fitch’s loss expectations, not surprisingly, are driven by U.S. RMBS which is likely to account for 57% of all global structured finance losses. Structured Finance CDOs, largely comprised of related RMBS bonds, account for a further 22% of global SF losses.

