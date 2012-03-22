FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch revises Sripathi's outlook to negative; affirms ratings
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch revises Sripathi's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Sripathi Paper and Boards Limited’s (Sripathi) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed the ratings on Sripathi’s bank facilities, as follows:

- INR617.4m term loan: ‘Fitch BBB(ind)’

- INR810m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch BBB(ind)'/‘Fitch A3+(ind)’

- INR413m non-fund based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A3+(ind)’

The Outlook change reflects Sripathi’s increased leverage (gross debt/ EBITDA) to 3.9x for the financial year ended March 2011, which breached Fitch’s negative rating trigger of 3.5x. The rating may be downgraded if the ratio remains above this threshold on a sustained basis. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if leverage improves to 3.5x or below on a sustained basis.

Sripathi’s ratings are underpinned by a 47.5% y-o-y growth in sales and comfortable EBITDA profit margins aided by its newly set-up 6MW co-generation plant. The ratings are also supported by its advantage of being located near the supply channel (Tuticorin port) and consumer market (Sivakasi - packers and printers). Increased liquidity due to additional working capital facilities, of which only 60% has been utilised, also bodes well for the future expansion of the company.

The ratings are constrained by the working capital-intensive and commodity nature of Sripathi’s business. Profitability has also come under pressure due to cost inflation.

In FY11, Sripathi reported revenue of INR2,011m (FY10: 1,364m), EBITDA of INR272m (INR199m) and EBITDA interest cover of 3.3x (3.6x). The company is held 82% by its sponsors and the rest by family and relatives of the sponsors.

