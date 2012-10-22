FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers class A-D rtgs in CMBS Deal DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5
October 22, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers class A-D rtgs in CMBS Deal DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- The class D, E, F, and G notes experienced interest shortfalls on the July 2012 payment date.

-- We believe that the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes have become more vulnerable to cash flow disruptions.

-- We have thus lowered our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class E, F, and G notes.

-- DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 is a pan-European CMBS transaction that closed in March 2007, and is currently secured on 12 pan-European commercial real estate loans.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 B.V.’s class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class E, F, and G notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow the interest shortfall that occurred on the class D, E, F, and G notes on the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD), and reflect our assessment of the issuer’s ability to pay interest on all classes of notes on future IPDs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
