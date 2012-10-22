TEXT-S&P summary: Xylem

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Xylem ----------------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Industrial

machinery, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 98419M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Oct-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

14-Sep-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on White Plains, N.Y.-based Xylem reflect our assessment of its business risk profile as “satisfactory” and financial risk profile as “intermediate.” We expect Xylem’s revenue to remain flat in 2012 because of the softness in European markets, somewhat offset by stable industrial production in the U.S., which Standard & Poor’s expects to grow by 4% in 2012. We believe Xylem’s topline growth will be soft in 2013 also, as U.S. industrial production growth slows to 2%. We also expect the company to maintain a mid- to high-double-digit EBITDA margin, which should result in debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x, a level appropriate for the rating.

The ratings also reflect our expectation that the company will continue to hold leading (No. 1 or 2) positions in most markets that serve the $30 billion water equipment and services industry. The company has good geographic diversity, generating more than 60% of revenues outside of the U.S., and has an above-average proportion of revenues coming from relatively stable aftermarkets. Our expectation of Xylem’s continued presence in the competitive and cyclical equipment and services markets for the water supply chain somewhat offset these positive factors.

Xylem is organized into two operating groups: water infrastructure (about 60% of 2011 revenues) and applied water (about 40%). Water infrastructure serves public utilities and industrial facilities. The applied water segment serves markets that use water, such as building services, industrial water, and irrigation markets. In both segments, pumps make up the majority of Xylem’s sales. Although most of the industry’s revenues reflect the cyclical capital expenditures of its customers, we believe the long-term growth prospects for both segments are good because of aging infrastructure throughout the U.S. and increasing demand in emerging markets. Recognized brands, a good distribution network, and recent cost-cutting measures support the company’s satisfactory operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of about 17%.

Pro forma for the spin-off from ITT Corp. in October 2011, Xylem’s funds from operations to total debt (adjusted for pension obligations and operating leases) was about 30% and debt to EBITDA was about 2.4x as of June 30, 2012. We expect these metrics to remain within our expectations for the rating of 30% to 35% and 2.0x to 2.5x, respectively. Capital expenditures average about 3% of sales, which should enable Xylem to generate good free cash flow of more than $300 million annually. We expect the company to pay its shareholders an annual dividend and to pursue acquisitions that could absorb the majority of its free cash flow generation.

Liquidity

We believe Xylem has “adequate” sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

Xylem had $358 million in cash and no drawings under its $600 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. The revolver is subject to a maximum leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x.

Outlook

The stable outlook is supported by our expectation that Xylem’s high proportion of aftermarket revenues will enable it to maintain leverage of about 2.5x debt to EBITDA, despite softness in some end markets in 2012 and 2013. If a recession results in weaker demand for water supply equipment than we expect and leverage appears likely to approach 3x, we could lower the ratings. Similarly, if Xylem’s shareholder-friendly or acquisition activities are more aggressive than we expect, leading to credit metrics outside of our expectations for a significant time, we could lower the ratings. The company’s exposure to cyclical markets, as well as its acquisitiveness, limits any potential for a higher rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008