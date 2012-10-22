TEXT-S&P ratings - Samarco Mineracao S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 22 -
Ratings -- Samarco Mineracao S.A. --------------------------------- 22-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Brazil
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$0 mil nts due 12/31/2022 BBB 22-Oct-2012