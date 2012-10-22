TEXT-S&P assigns 'BBB' rtgs to Samarco Mineracao S.A.,outlk stable

Oct 22 -

Overview

-- Brazil-based iron mining and processing firm, Samarco benefits from a niche position in the seaborne iron pellet market with sound market shares and geographically diversified clients.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB’ global scale and ‘brAAA’ national scale corporate credit ratings to Samarco.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB’ issue rating to Samarco’s proposed notes due 2022.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Samarco will maintain stable credit metrics despite a somewhat aggressive expansion plan.

Rating Action

On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ global scale and ‘brAAA’ national scale corporate credit ratings to Samarco Mineracao S.A.

At the same time, we assigned our ‘BBB’ rating to Samarco’s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022.

Rationale

The ratings on Samarco reflect its “fair” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The ratings also factor in shareholders’ support that further enhances the company’s credit profile. We believe that due to Samarco’s proximity to Vale S.A.’s (A-/Stable/--) iron ore southern system and strategic importance, Samarco would count on strong financial support, in a distress scenario, from Vale, which currently holds 50% ownership. BHP Billiton PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) owns the other half of Samarco.

As our base case, we assume that Samarco will be able to maintain adequate profitability amid the industry downturn because of its strong cost position, technical know-how, and savvy commercial strategy, benefiting from its niche position in the growing seaborne iron pellet market. Samarco’s high operating efficiency, due to its ability to transport iron ore concentrate to its pellet plants and port facilities, and sizable iron ore reserves enable it to become a global low-cost pellet producer with solid cash flows throughout the industry cycle. This, coupled with our expectation that total debt will remain low relative to EBITDA and free cash flows, help offset concentration risks from a single and volatile product--iron pellets--and its assets are concentrated in a single set of mine, pipelines, and pellet plants.

We consider Samarco’s business risk profile as “fair.” With a total pellet capacity of 22 million tons per year, Samarco is one of the main suppliers of pellets in the seaborne market. We believe fundamentals for this market remain positive, despite the global economic slowdown and the typical volatility of metal commodity products, because declining ore grade in most iron ore production sites globally will keep boosting demand for pellets in the long term, in our view. Despite weaker demand from the global steel industry, we do not expect significant additional iron ore capacity in the near term, which will help keep iron ore prices (and pellets) at current levels in the next 12 to 18 months. Still, we tested Samarco’s cash flows amid lower pellet prices, declining by 25% in 2013 and a further 15% in 2014. Due to Samarco’s strong cost position, we project the company to report adequate profitability even under these circumstances. Although volumes could drop under stressful market conditions, when steel makers stop using more expensive raw materials, we believe Samarco should also fare better than its peers because of its strong and diversified customer base, with little dependence from Chinese steelmakers.

Samarco’s financial risk profile is “intermediate.” We project the company to maintain strong credit metrics even under assumptions of lower pellet prices for the next few years, which reflects its ability to generate strong cash flows that will fund its new pellet plant, totaling $3 billion in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we expect revenues to increase by about 22% following the start of operations at this new production line in 2014. We project total debt to EBITDA to be 1.6x-1.9x for 2012 and 2013, slightly weaker than current levels of less than 1.0x, but still strong for the rating category. As expanded production becomes operational, we expect total debt to EBITDA to decline to 1.3x. We also project funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain strong, at above 40% during the next few years, rising to up to 60% by 2014.

Liquidity

We view Samarco’s liquidity as “adequate.” We believe the company doesn’t hold high cash reserves because shareholders are ready to support it in case of a liquidity crunch, such as through lower dividend distribution. Samarco’s FFO for 2012 is R$3.2 billion, sufficient to cover its capital expenditures and short-term debt commitments of R$370 million. We believe dividend policies are flexible enough for Samarco to adequately manage its expansion investments.

We expect Samarco to report cash sources (such as FFO, cash on hand, and capital expenditures) in excess of cash uses (including short-term debt amortization and capital expenditures) by 1.2x in 2012 and 1.3x in 2013. We believe cash sources would exceed cash uses even if Samarco’s EBITDA declined by 20% and it would comply with its covenants even if EBITDA declines by more than 50%.

For 2012 and 2013, we expect the company to increase investments to build a fourth pellet plant, without increasing its modest debt leverage. We also expect dividend payments to be reduced as the capital spending escalates, which would restrain debt increase.

Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Samarco will maintain conservative credit metrics despite significant capital expenditures. We also believe Samarco can adjust dividend disbursements in order to keep adequate liquidity.

We would consider lowering the rating if Samarco’s liquidity deteriorates as a result of investments disbursements without proper funding (with debt concentration in the short term, for instance) coupled with aggressive dividend distribution. We could also lower the ratings if the company faces a substantial deterioration in market conditions that cause pellet prices to remain significantly depressed for a long period of time, impairing the company’s ability to internally fund its expansion project, or if sales of its incremental capacity are jeopardized and idle capacity affects its profitability permanently. We could also take a negative rating action if evidence of support from shareholders, in particular, from Vale, does not materialize under these adverse circumstances.

Given Samarco’s weaker business position compared to other rated peers with more diversified mining operations, we consider an upgrade unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action

Samarco Mineracao S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--

Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--

New Rating

Samarco Mineracao S.A.

Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB