TEXT-Fitch rates SRSL's non-convertible bond programme at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shree Renuka Sugars Limited’s (SRSL) INR500m non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch A+(ind)'. This, together with the unutilised INR1,000m from another INR5,000m NCD programme rated in September 2011, brings the total proposed issuance to INR1,500m.

The programme is rated at the same level as SRSL’s National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch A+(ind)', which has a Stable Outlook.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation of sustained deleveraging post the financial year ending March 2012 on account of high operating profitability and minimal capex in the medium-term.

The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality and volatility of the sugar industry as well as by forex risk. Any additional significant capex plans could result in an increase in debt levels, potentially reversing the planned deleveraging.

Positive rating action may result from a sustained improvement in SRSL’s financial leverage below 3x. However, sustained low profitability or debt-led acquisitions leading to net financial leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

For more details see ‘Fitch Affirms Shree Renuka Sugars at ‘Fitch A+(ind)'; Off RWN’ dated 6 September 2011.

SRSL is a fully integrated sugar company producing sugar, refined sugar, ethanol and power, Income from operations and EBITDA for the 15 months ended December 2011 was INR107.1bn and INR15.8bn. The company has around 60% of its crushing capacity in Brazil and 40% in India.