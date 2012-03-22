FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Texhong Textile Group Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 22, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Texhong Textile Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Texhong Textile Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 22-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Textile goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 88289R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

03-Jan-2011 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil 7.625% nts due 01/19/2016 BB- 22-Mar-2012

