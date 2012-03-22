TEXT-S&P affirms all rtgs in Duncannon CRE CDO I

March 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- The issuer has issued additional class A debt, and used note proceeds to repay the existing revolving credit facility (RCF).

-- Following our analysis of this issuance, we have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction, and withdrawn our rating on the RCF.

-- Duncannon CRE CDO I is a commercial real estate CDO transaction that closed in 2007.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its credit rating on Duncannon CRE CDO I PLC’s revolving credit facility (RCF), and affirmed its credit ratings on the remaining classes of notes in the transaction (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow Duncannon’s issuance of EUR93.51 million class A refinancing notes. The class A refinancing notes are consolidated and form a single series with the existing class A notes. The issuer used the proceeds of the class A refinancing notes to repay the RCF, which has been amended to explicitly permit the repayment of the RCF from the proceeds of the class A refinancing notes. Following the issuer’s repayment and cancellation of the RCF, we have withdrawn our rating on the RCF.

Duncannon CRE CDO I is a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that closed in 2007. The issuer owns a series of subordinated commercial real estate debt assets, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and corporate securitization securities, for which we provide either ratings or credit estimates.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities, Nov. 8, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Rating Affirmations And Their Impact On Investors, April 20, 2005

RATINGS LIST

Duncannon CRE CDO I PLC

EUR810 Million Senior And Mezzanine Deferrable-Interest Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Affirmed

X BB (sf)

A BB (sf)

B BB- (sf)

C1 Def B (sf)

C2 Def B (sf)

D1 Def B- (sf)

D2 Def B- (sf)

D3 Def B- (sf)

E1 Def B- (sf)

E2 Def B- (sf)

Rating Withdrawn

RCF NR BB (sf)

NR--Not rated.