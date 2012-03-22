TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 22-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-May-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (Thaioil) reflects the support the company receives from its operational integration with, and strategic importance to, state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects Thaioil’s favorable cost structure, flexibility in feedstock selection, and strong domestic market position. The company’s financial ratios are somewhat better than what we would expect for the rating. Inherent industry risks and Thaioil’s single-site and customer concentration risks partly offset these strengths.

We expect Thaioil’s credit protection measures to moderate in 2012 after the improvement in the previous year. An uncertain global economic outlook is likely to lower gross integrated margins. The company’s higher investments in 2012 will also influence credit ratios. These investments relate to upgrading of the company’s refinery and petrochemical plants to produce more value added products. Higher refinery and aromatics margins resulted in a 37% improvement in marketing gross integrated margins to US$7.8 per barrel in 2011 from US$5.7 per barrel in 2010. Including inventory gains, accounting gross integrated margins increased 43% to US$9.3 per barrel. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 56.9% from 33.8%.

In our base-case scenario we expect the company’s ratio of FFO to total debt to fall to less than 50% and its EBITDA margins to be less than 5.0% in 2012. We expect Thaioil will be able to fund the bulk of its planned capital expenditure in 2012 through internal cash flows and reduce overall debt in 2013 and beyond.

Liquidity

In our view, Thaioil’s liquidity is “strong,” as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses of liquidity by about 1.5x over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company’s liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has cash and current investments of Thai baht (THB) 19.29 billion. This is sufficient to cover short-term debt of about THB5.72 billion.

-- Thaioil’s access to committed and uncommitted bank lines also enhances its financial flexibility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Thai Oil has unutilized long-term credit facilities of THB9.33 billion.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB18 billion, long-term credit facilities of THB9 billion, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about THB12 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB13 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Thaioil reflects the outlook on PTT. The rating on Thaioil is unlikely to be higher than PTT’s stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at ‘bbb’.

We may lower the rating on Thaioil if any of the following occurs:

-- We downgrade PTT. Negative changes in the following could affect the rating on PTT: (1) The sovereign credit rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1); (2) our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support; and (3) our assessment of PTT’s stand-alone credit profile.

-- Thaioil’s business integration with PTT shifts considerably, such that PTT’s shareholding reduces significantly, feedstock-supply or product-sales agreements are terminated, or crude oil processing arrangements cease.

-- Significant cost overruns or delays in planned capital expenditure, or a reduction in operating cash flow due to weaker-than-expected product prices and demand deteriorate Thaioil’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA, such that the ratio stays more than 2.5x for an extended period.

We could raise the rating on Thaioil if:

-- We raise the rating on PTT; and

-- Thaioil’s stand-alone credit profile improves through a combination of: (1) a stronger business risk profile stemming from lower single-site risk; and (2) an improved financial risk profile, such that the company’s ratio of debt to EBITDA improves to less than 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008