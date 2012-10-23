TEXT-Fitch affirms PT Bank Commonwealth 'AAA(idn)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC) National Long-Term Rating and its medium term notes (MTN) at ‘AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed PTBC’s National Short Term rating at ‘F1+(idn)'.

The ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation that PTBC will continue to receive strong support from its parent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, ‘AA-'/Stable), which is rated higher than Indonesia’s Country Ceiling of ‘BBB’, equivalent to ‘AAA(idn)’ on the National Rating scale. PTBC’s strategic importance to CBA’s regional business growth is underlined in the parent’s 98.4% ownership of PTBC. The rating has also taken into account PTBC’s integration with its parent in terms of name association and operational alignment in most key areas.

Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, CBA would put pressure on PTBC’s ratings. There is no upside potential for the National Rating, which is already at the peak of the scale.

Non-performing loans fell to 0.9% of gross loans at end-H112 and 0.8% at end-2011 (2010: 1.5%) due to a larger loan base. PTBC has reduced its exposure to the multi-finance industry to 44% of total loans at end-H112 from 55% at end-H111. PTBC restricts such exposures to Indonesia’s large finance companies with an established track record.

PTBC’s Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratios rose to 14.95% and 16.04%, respectively, at end-H112, from 13.5% and 14.7% at end-2010, after capital injection of IDR449bn in Q411. Fitch believes that PTBC should be able to maintain its Tier 1 ratio of at least 12% given CBA’s strong commitment presently not to seek any dividend payment from PTBC.

After completing its branch expansion in 2010-2011, PTBC’s return on assets improved to 0.6% at end-H112 from 0.02% at end-2010, albeit still below the industry’s average of 3.2%. Fitch expects profitability to be pressured by intense competition although this may be partly mitigated by the bank’s expanded branch network.

PTBC has been improving its funding profile by increasing low-cost current and saving accounts as a share of total deposits to about 64% at end-H112 from 57% at end-2011.

Established in 1996, PTBC focuses on retail consumers, SMEs and commercial banking.