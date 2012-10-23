TEXT-S&P ratings - EURE (Department of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Ratings -- EURE (Department of) ----------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: General

government, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Oct-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

