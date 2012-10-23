TEXT-S&P ratings - EURE (Department of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 23 -
Ratings -- EURE (Department of) ----------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: General
government, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Oct-2012 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
