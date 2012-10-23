FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P asgns French Department of Eure 'AA/A-1+' rtgs;otlk stbl
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P asgns French Department of Eure 'AA/A-1+' rtgs;otlk stbl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Overview

-- We believe the French Department of Eure has positive financial management and will continue to post a very sound budgetary performance.

-- We are assigning our ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term ratings to Eure.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that Eure will maintain sound budgetary performance and post very moderate tax-supported debt of 56% of consolidated revenues in 2014.

Rating Action

On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings to the French Department of Eure. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Eure reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French departments, as our criteria define the term. They also include Eure’s “positive” financial management, very sound budgetary performance, very moderate debt burden, “positive” liquidity position, and good socio-economic indicators by international standards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.