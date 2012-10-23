TEXT-S&P asgns French Department of Eure 'AA/A-1+' rtgs;otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Overview

-- We believe the French Department of Eure has positive financial management and will continue to post a very sound budgetary performance.

-- We are assigning our ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term ratings to Eure.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that Eure will maintain sound budgetary performance and post very moderate tax-supported debt of 56% of consolidated revenues in 2014.

Rating Action

On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings to the French Department of Eure. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Eure reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French departments, as our criteria define the term. They also include Eure’s “positive” financial management, very sound budgetary performance, very moderate debt burden, “positive” liquidity position, and good socio-economic indicators by international standards.