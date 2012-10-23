TEXT-S&P ratings - MegaFon OJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Ratings -- MegaFon OJSC ------------------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

18-Dec-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.5 bil med-term note Prog 12/14/2009: sr

unsecd BBB- 17-Dec-2009