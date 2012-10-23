TEXT-S&P Ratings - MegaFon Finance LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 23 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- MegaFon Finance LLC ------------------------------------ 23-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
RUB10 bil bnds due 12/31/2022 BBB- 28-Sep-2012