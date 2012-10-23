FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - MegaFon Finance LLC
October 23, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - MegaFon Finance LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- MegaFon Finance LLC ------------------------------------ 23-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB10 bil bnds due 12/31/2022 BBB- 28-Sep-2012

