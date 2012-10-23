FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Germany-based Bilfinger 'BBB+/A-2';outlook stable
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Germany-based Bilfinger 'BBB+/A-2';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Overview

-- Bilfinger SE is a leading European engineering and services provider. It benefits from leading market positions through an integrated service offering and has a diverse customer base with fairly stable contracts.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings to Bilfinger, reflecting our assessment of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile.

-- The stable outlook reflects Bilfinger’s relatively resilient business and solid capital structure.

Rating Action

On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit ratings to Germany-based service and engineering company Bilfinger SE. The outlook is stable.

