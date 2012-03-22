TEXT-Fitch assigns India Vehicle Trust - March 2012 expected ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India Vehicle Trust - March 2012 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

INR1,750.8m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency Rating of ‘BBB-sf(exp)'; National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable INR144.4m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; ‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/‘Fitch A1+(ind)').

The expected ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of July 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of July 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,750.8m at the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement will be equal to 13.25% of the principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility (FLCF) of 5% and an SLCF of 8.25%, as of the cut-off date. Both FLCF and SLCF are expected to be provided either in the form of fixed deposits at an eligible bank rated at least ‘BBB-'/Stable or in the form of guarantees from an entity rated at least ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/‘BBB-'/Stable.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction’s financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch’s websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.