TEXT-S&P ratings - Carlton Communications Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Carlton Communications Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Carlton Communications Ltd. ---------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Motion picture

distribution

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 142872

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

18-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B

16-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B

05-Mar-2009 BB-/B BB-/B

06-Aug-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
