TEXT-S&P ratings - Carlton Communications Ltd.

Ratings -- Carlton Communications Ltd. ---------------------------- 23-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Motion picture
distribution
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 142872
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
18-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B
16-Sep-2009 B+/B B+/B
05-Mar-2009 BB-/B BB-/B
06-Aug-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
