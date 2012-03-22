TEXT-S&P assigns rtgs in U.K. RMBS Silverstone Master Issuer series

March 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to Silverstone Master Issuer’s class A series 2012-1 notes.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in Silverstone Master Issuer’s series 2009-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1, all of which are currently outstanding.

-- This is the sixth issuance from this master trust.

-- The collateral comprises prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by Nationwide Building Society.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Silverstone Master Issuer PLC’s residential mortgage-backed notes series 2012-1 class A notes. At closing, Silverstone Master Issuer also issued unrated class Z notes (see list below). At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in Silverstone Master Issuer’s series 2009-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1, all of which are currently outstanding (see list below).

Silverstone Master Issuer’s series 2012-1 is the sixth issuance from this master trust since its inaugural issuance in 2008.

Our cash flow analysis for master trusts includes an analysis of all previously issued notes that remain outstanding. Our analysis of Silverstone Master Issuer showed that the current outstanding notes in series 2009-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1 pass our cash flow scenarios at their current ‘AAA (sf)’ ratings.

On Dec. 31, 2011, the trust collateral totaled approximately GBP27 billion. The collateral at issuance comprised prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by Nationwide Building Society (A+/Stable/A-1). The transaction has a revolving structure, so the pool’s characteristics can change. The trust may also include loans originated by Portman Building Society, which merged with Nationwide Building Society in August 2007.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atand

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Assigned In Silverstone Master Issuer’s Series 2011-1 U.K. RMBS Transaction, Oct. 21, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6,2010

-- Ratings Assigned In Silverstone Master Issuer’s Series 2010-1 U.K. RMBS Transaction, Oct. 29, 2010

-- Preliminary Rating Assigned To Class A3 Notes In Silverstone Master Issuer’s Series 2009-1 U.K. RMBS Transaction, Oct. 30, 2009

-- A Listing Of S&P’s New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008

-- Treatment Of Flexible Mortgage Loans In U.K. RMBS Transactions, April 6, 2005

-- U.K. Prime RMBS Index Report, published quarterly

RATINGS LIST

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

GBP392.206 Million And $2.05 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-1

Class Rating Amount

(mil.)

1A AAA (sf) $1,000

2A1 AAA (sf) $1,050

2A2 AAA (sf) GBP200

1Z NR GBP81.270

2Z1 NR GBP85.335

2Z2 NR GBP25.601

NR--Not rated.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

GBP3.763 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2009-1

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

A3 AAA (sf)

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

EUR1.1 Billion, GBP123 Million, $850 Million Mortgage-Backed Series 2010-1

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

A3 AAA (sf)

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

GBP10.663 Billion, $3.25 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2011-1

1A AAA (sf)

2A AAA (sf)

3A1 AAA (sf)

3A2 AAA (sf)

3A3 AAA (sf)

4A AAA (sf)