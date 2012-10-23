TEXT-S&P summary: Edenred S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

Summary analysis -- Edenred S.A. ---------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jun-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on France-based prepaid services provider Edenred S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of its business risk profile as “strong” and financial risk profile as “intermediate.”