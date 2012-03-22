TEXT-S&P says European ABS issuance rebounds, but risks remain

March 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- Investor-placed ABS issuance more than doubled in 2011 to over EUR20 billion, with some sub-sectors returning to pre-crisis volumes.

-- Retained issuance also rose to over EUR105 billion in 2011, up about a quarter on 2010.

-- For many major issuers, the economics of securitization are once again competitive relative to unsecured funding alternatives.

-- With downside risks to the European economy, we think ABS collateral performance prospects remain mixed.

-- Potential changes to our methodology could result in negative rating actions for transactions backed by SME loans.

Much of the European asset-backed securities (ABS) sector has seen investor-placed issuance recover significantly since the 2008-2009 crisis, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

For example, investor-placed issuance in auto and credit card ABS bounced back in 2011 to surpass pre-crisis volumes. Overall, investor-placed European ABS issuance was just over EUR20 billion--more than double 2010 volumes--albeit with collateral largely focused on German autos and U.K. credit cards. Retained issuance also continued apace in 2011, especially in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) ABS sector where it exceeded EUR65 billion, with 85% of this amount backed by Spanish and Italian collateral.

For many major issuers, such as captive auto finance companies, the economics of securitization are once again competitive relative to unsecured funding alternatives. The volatility experienced in many credit markets during 2011 was not generally mirrored in the mainstream structured finance sectors, a fact that we believe has partly restored the credibility of these asset classes among investors.

“German and French auto ABS, along with U.K. credit card transactions, are likely to dominate issuance again in 2012. By mid-March this year, investor-placed issuance in these sectors had reached about EUR3.8 billion,” said credit analyst Sabine Daehn.

“However, there are hurdles for the sector. With banks still in deleveraging mode, spurred by increased capital requirements, we think new loan origination volumes could remain flat or even trend down. And, with downside risks to the economic environment throughout Europe, we think performance prospects for European ABS will remain mixed,” she added.

The downgrade rate among European ABS rose to over 20% in 2011. Most 2011 ratings migration in ABS occurred during the first seven months of the year, partly due to the implementation of our 2010 counterparty criteria. That said, ABS was significantly less affected than some other securitization asset classes by this criteria update, with around 5% of outstanding European ABS ratings lowered.

Spanish transactions in particular saw numerous downgrades throughout the year, mirroring the weak economic environment and real estate market. We mainly saw stable transaction performance in German and Italian transactions, with upgrades in some cases where collateral performance was stable and transactions were delevering.

Other drivers of downward rating transitions during 2011 were the downgrades of some European sovereigns, which reduced the maximum ratings we assign to transactions backed by collateral from those jurisdictions.

Credit analyst Andrew South concluded: “Investor-placed issuance in some ABS sub-sectors has rebounded to pre-crisis volumes, and we expect it to continue at similar levels in 2012. Our ratings on ABS backed by collateral from stronger European economies have been broadly stable, but we believe there is a risk of further downgrades in 2012 due to sovereign or counterparty pressures, as well as potential methodology changes for SME transactions.”

